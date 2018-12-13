Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

German word of the day: Schusselig

The Local
13 December 2018
German word of the day: Schusselig
13 December 2018
Do you have a tendency to be scatterbrained or maybe slightly clumsy? If so, today's word might come in handy.

The adjective schusselig can be translated into English in various ways, but essentially can be used to mean 'scatterbrained' or sometimes also 'clumsy'. 

The word can be used in regard to forgetfulness and memory loss, but is more widely used in a more lighthearted way, for example:

Ich bin Montagmorgens immer etwas schusselig.

I am always a bit all over the place on Monday mornings. 

Everybody has days like that, where they accidentally leave the oven on when they've finished cooking, or forget to lock their car. Some are more prone to it than others though, often locking themselves out of their house or forgetting to take their pills in the morning. 

The word can also be used in the sense of clumsiness, for example:

Ich bin heute etwas schusselig.

I am all fingers and thumbs today.

or, I'm a bit clumsy today.

Here are some other examples using schusselig:

Ja, ich bin ein bisschen schusselig.

Yes, I am a little scatterbrained.

Er ist zwar ab und zu etwas schusselig.

He is a bit absent-minded from time to time. 

Do you have a favourite word you'd like to see us cover? If so, please email our editor Rachel Stern with your suggestion.

This article was produced independently with support from Lingoda.

 

 

