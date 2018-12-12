Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Germany softens firing rules to lure banks fleeing Brexit

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
12 December 2018
15:03 CET+01:00
brexitbusinessbanks

Share this article

Germany softens firing rules to lure banks fleeing Brexit
Frankfurt is Germany's banking capital. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
12 December 2018
15:03 CET+01:00
The German government agreed Wednesday a draft law that would loosen restrictions on firing top-paid bankers, one of a string of measures designed to ease the financial sector through Brexit.

"The law on protection from firing for so-called risk-takers at major banks will be loosened," Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters in Berlin, adding the move would "strengthen Germany as a site for the financial sector".

Industry associations have long called for the freedom to get rid of high-earning traders or other key employees if they fail to perform as expected.

They say the change will help Frankfurt -- already home to key institutions such as the European Central Bank -- as it races with other financial centres like Paris, Amsterdam and Dublin to attract banks looking for a new home as Brexit disrupts the City of London.

SEE ALSO: The world's smallest global city: How Frankfurt is selling itself to Brexit bankers

Other steps planned in Berlin include changes to tax and insurance laws to prevent firms suffering in case Britain and the remaining European Union member states cannot agree a deal before Brexit day on March 29.

Several large banks have already decided on Frankfurt -- known as "Mainhattan" for its clutch of skyscrapers along the Main river -- as their future EU base.

Among them are US-based Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, and Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui, Daiwa Securities and Nomura.

brexitbusinessbanks
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. What are Germany's holiday food favourites?
  2. RECAP: Brits in Europe vent anger after May postpones Brexit vote
  3. UK can cancel Brexit before March 29th without EU’s consent, ECJ rules
  4. UK can cancel Brexit before March 29th without EU’s consent, ECJ rules
  5. Update: Rail strike causes chaos throughout Germany

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

QUIZ: Which influential Icelander are you?

Iceland may have a population of just over 330,000 people (all with equally unpronounceable names) but that doesn't stop it churning out a stream of globally-renowned people. Take our quiz to discover your Icelandic spirit animal.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. What are Germany's holiday food favourites?
  2. RECAP: Brits in Europe vent anger after May postpones Brexit vote
  3. UK can cancel Brexit before March 29th without EU’s consent, ECJ rules
  4. UK can cancel Brexit before March 29th without EU’s consent, ECJ rules
  5. Update: Rail strike causes chaos throughout Germany

Discussion forum

12/12
Shipping a car from the U.S. to Germany
12/12
English-speaking lawyers in Berlin
12/12
Tax class change after getting married
11/12
Certified translators for German to English
10/12
Online shops that sell South African products
10/12
Munich babysitters available
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

11/12
Electrician or Handyman for Gartenlicht Repair
04/12
Top floor little apartment with balcony available in Berlin!
01/12
Somatic Support for Winter in Berlin
21/11
Learn english online with a canadian teacher!
17/10
Property Manager-Caretaker
08/10
Remembrance Dinner
View all notices
Post a new notice