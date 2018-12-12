Germany softens firing rules to lure banks fleeing Brexit

<p>"The law on protection from firing for so-called risk-takers at major banks will be loosened," Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters in Berlin, adding the move would "strengthen Germany as a site for the financial sector".</p><p>Industry associations have long called for the freedom to get rid of high-earning traders or other key employees if they fail to perform as expected.</p><p>They say the change will help Frankfurt -- already home to key institutions such as the European Central Bank -- as it races with other financial centres like Paris, Amsterdam and Dublin to attract banks looking for a new home as Brexit disrupts the City of London.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180425/the-worlds-smallest-global-city-how-frankfurt-is-trying-to-sell-itself-to-brexit-bankers">The world's smallest global city: How Frankfurt is selling itself to Brexit bankers</a></strong></span></p><p>Other steps planned in Berlin include changes to tax and insurance laws to prevent firms suffering in case Britain and the remaining European Union member states cannot agree a deal before Brexit day on March 29.</p><p>Several large banks have already decided on Frankfurt -- known as "Mainhattan" for its clutch of skyscrapers along the Main river -- as their future EU base.</p><p>Among them are US-based Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, and Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui, Daiwa Securities and Nomura.</p>