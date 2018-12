According to the German Weather Service (DWD), there are especially icy roads in southern Germany - where snow also fell in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg - as well as in the eastern low mountain ranges and north of Hamburg.

Over the the course of the day, the rest of the country could become slippery in other places, especially in the north and northwest, even without snow. A cold front throughout the country causes wet roads to turn icy on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

DWD tweets the projection of snow fall throughout Germany for tomorrow.

"The thin ice layer can develop within a short time and thus cause accidents," warned a DWD spokesman.

On Monday, there were already several accidents in Bavaria because of wet roads. According to the police, a car turned turned over the A8 near Adelzhausen after the driver lost control of his car because of the bad weather, reported the Augsburger Allgemeine.

In North-Rhine Westphalia there were also last traffic back-ups due to hail and light snowfall.

The frosty weather caused traffic back-ups in Bielefeld in North-Rhine Westphalia on Monday. Photo: DPA

In the next few days, too, drivers should prepare themselves for winter road conditions and drive accordingly carefully, DWD advised.

Cold conditions

Only the west of Germany can look forward to some sunshine in the coming days, they said. In other parts of the country it will be rather uncomfortable, with heavy clouds and showers outside. Other parts of Germany, including Bavaria and Badem-Wuertemberg, were also hit by snow on Tuesday.

A man rides through Gomaringen-Marbach, Baden-Württemberg, in the Swabian Alps.

Still, temperatures in most parts of Germany will remain above freezing during the day, with the mercury generally ranging between 2 and 8 degrees.

Sonnigste und mildeste Ecke des Landes heute an der Nordsee! /V pic.twitter.com/erJ9phPzQb — DWD (@DWD_presse) December 11, 2018

DWD tweeted the current temperatures throughout the country. The warmest part of Germany is at the Ostsee.

Mountainous areas will be hard hit by wintry weather, with the Bavarian Alps receiving up to 70 centimetres of snow. In the Saxon highlands there are expected to be 20 to 30 centimetres.

The areas surrounding them are also experiencing snow. On Tuesday morning in Munich, pedestrians used umbrellas to shield themselves from the swift snowfall that swept through the city centre.

Pedestrians walking through the Haidhausen district of Munich. Photo: DPA

Despite the chilly temperatures, the German weather service stated that 2018 was the driest, warmest and sunniest year on record since 1881.

“This is an alert signal and tells us that we need to quickly find solutions,” said vice president Prof. Dr. Paul Becker at last week’s world climate conference in Katowice, Poland.German