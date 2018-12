There are already eight suspects – seven Syrian men aged 19 to 29-years-old and a 25-year-old German – who are in custody.

The latest suspect is said to be an 18-year-old man from Syria, according to German media outlets, including Bild and Focus Online.

Bild said police had arrested the suspect on Thursday evening in Emmendingen, a city in the state of Baden-Württemberg. He will be brought before a court on Friday afternoon.

The arrest came after a DNA sample from the suspect, according to police. The man had voluntarily given a saliva sample.

He is one of two further suspects that police have been searching for. The second additional suspect has not yet been found.

According to investigators, 10 men are suspected of raping the victim after she had visited a nightclub in Freiburg on October 14th.

Police previously said the woman had taken drugs, but that it was unclear whether a drink she took afterwards was spiked.

It is understood the woman had left the club and the main suspect, a 22-year-old man, had gone with her. The victim was then allegedly raped.

The man then reportedly went back to the club where he told other men that the woman was defenceless outside, and other men reportedly raped her.

The shocking crime caused major unrest in the picturesque university town of Freiburg, with a demonstration launched by Alternative for Germany (AfD), as well as a counter-demonstration.

Since the attack, there's been a larger police presence in the area to reassure the public.

