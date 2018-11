There are a few theories about the word’s origin. It is thought by some to be derived from the regional Low German word “moi”, meaning “good” or “beautiful”.

Another theory claims that moin is a contracted, dialectal form of "guten Morgen". However, moin can be used as a greeting throughout the day, whereas guten Morgen is only applicable in the morning.

The word is often used in a reduplicated form: moin moin. The two words combined also are used as a morning greeting in Northern Germany. In Luxemburg, moin moin is often used as a response to the singular moin when it is used as a greeting.

In some areas, moin and moin moin are also used as a toast.

Examples:

Moin Moin liebe Freunde!

Hello, dear friends!

Moin Laura, du siehst heute so hübsch aus.

Hello Laura, today you look so pretty.

--

