Merkel told a German business forum that "I will do anything to support reaching an agreement," adding: "A disorderly exit would be the worst possible way both for the economy and the mental basis of our future relationship."

SEE ALSO: Brexit and budget top lively debate in the Bundestag

She added: "We have come a long way, but it will certainly still require a lot of discussion, especially within Britain".

It came after Merkel yesterday performed her first speech in the Bundestag since she announced she was stepping down as leader of the centre right Christian Democrats (CDU) after 18 years.

She addressed the government, saying that a strong Europe was right for Germany. "The German interest means always thinking along with the others," she said.

SEE ALSO: OPINION: Brexit does not deliver on the rights of Britons in Europe

On the current Brexit negotiations Merkel said: "We agree to this withdrawal treaty," adding: "We still have reservations from Spain," with reference to the Gibraltar question.

Merkel said she hoped there would be a solution by the Brexit summit next Sunday.

Centre left Social Democrats (SPD) leader Andrea Nahles said that Britain's withdrawal from the EU was a turning point.

SEE ALSO: Merkel 'very happy' Brexit draft deal has been reached