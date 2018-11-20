Plane flying from Vienna to Frankfurt forced to turn back due to smoke in cockpit

Confirming a report on the specialist website, Aviation Portal, Austrian Airlines said that an Airbus A321 jet with 161 passengers on board was forced to turn back on Sunday when the crew noticed a strong smell and smoke.

While crew members put on oxygen masks, no passengers were injured and the jet landed safely back in Vienna.

The crew members were taken to hospital for routine health checks, the airline added.

The incident was caused by residue from detergents used to clean the engines, it said in a statement.