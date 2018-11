Police said the incident was ongoing in the Langendreer district of the city, which is situated between Dortmund and Essen.

An armed man has barricaded himself in the gas station with an employee, RP Online reports. The police have ruled out a terrorist situation.

Officers have been at the site since 7:30 am with a “strong” presence, a police spokesperson said. A special task force (SEK) is also on the scene.

DPA reports that a man has been holding the female employee prisoner. Police are in contact with the perpetrator.

However, police have not confirmed that it is a hostage situation. "The situation is stable" said a spokesperson. "We are in contact with the man."

Aktuelle Info zum #Einsatz in #Langendreer: In der Tankstelle an der #Hauptstraße hält sich ein bewaffneter Täter auf, außerdem eine Angestellte. Wir haben den Bereich mit starken Kräften umstellt, auch Spezialeinsatzkräfte sind im Einsatz. Lage ist stabil. #Bochum #Bedrohung pic.twitter.com/5bp7mdVnZd — Polizei NRW BO (@polizei_nrw_bo) November 19, 2018

Police have been posting information about the situation on Twitter.

Roads around the petrol station have been closed and authorities urged motorists to avoid the area.

It is thought that the man acted out in response to a situation in his private life, reports DPA. Additional details about the case remain unclear.

Radio Bochum reports that the Rudolf Steiner school and a Waldorf kindergarten in the immediate vicinity are also affected. There is no danger, but teachers have been asked to keep the children in the buildings as a precautionary safety measure.