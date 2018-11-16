Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Quiz: Just how German have you become?

16 November 2018
Think you could pass as a German? Or are you obviously an Ausländer? We've designed a highly scientific and serious quiz to determine just how German you are.
An issue that many people face when moving to a new country is that of settling in to a new culture. How much should you adapt your old habits? Which cultural quirks are desirable and which should be avoided? How much do you actually like the new society you're in?
 
And Germany is no different. If you know what to do with a Pfand, know how to party like a German, and think you actually understand the German recycling system, take our quiz to see how German you really are.
 
