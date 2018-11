This funny sounding German word is almost onomatopoeic and refers to a general mess or confusion. It is similar in both the sense of its meaning, and its quirky, homely sound to the English word hodgepodge.

In fact, Kuddelmuddel originally meant ‘dirty linen’ and Duden says that is probably derived from a combination of the Low German verb koddeln, which means to wash clothes carelessly or not sufficiently, and the noun Mudder, which means mud or sludge.

Interestingly, Kuddelmuddel is both a masculine and a neuter noun, so you can useorwhen referring to it to describe the next time you have a situation where everything is jumbled up, or in a mess.