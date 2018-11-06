German car parts maker to shut UK sites, citing Brexit

<p>Schaeffler said in a statement that "uncertainty surrounding Brexit has brought forward" a decision to restructure globally.</p><p>"A global business needs to regularly review market conditions and strive to optimise its footprint across different regions," added Regional CEO Europe, Juergen Ziegler. </p><p>"The proposed measures we have taken for the UK reflect this business reality. However, we remain committed to keeping certain activities in the UK, a country that will continue to be important to us."</p><p>Schaeffler said the company proposes to close its sites in Llanelli, Wales, and Plymouth in southwest England, and to relocate their production to the US, China, South Korea and Germany.</p><p>"The global footprint analysis focused on how best to structure the business in the UK based on various factors including economic conditions, supply and demand," the group said.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20181025/brexit-is-a-two-edged-sword-for-the-eus-biggest-economy-and-exporter">SEE ALSO: Why Brexit is a double-edged sword for Germany</a></strong></span></p><p>"It also took into account that only 15 percent of the goods Schaeffler produces in the UK remain in the country, while the vast majority is exported to continental Europe.</p><p>"The uncertainty surrounding Brexit was one factor amongst others in the analysis of the UK market."</p><p>Schaeffler employs about 1,000 people across the UK, while its main site in Sheffield, northern England, will be retained and continue to assemble clutches for passenger cars and tractors.</p><p>The company has more than 92,000 staff worldwide, with over 30,000 employees in Germany. </p>