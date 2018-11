In an image posted on Bayern's Twitter account, the Brazilian defender was seen dressed wearing a long Arabic shirt with a red and white checked headscarf, while carrying a package marked "caution".

The botched costume sparked an uproar on social media, and the club subsequently deleted the photo.

Instead, Bayern retweeted Rafinha's apology, in English and in German.

Halloween is a scary celebration with exaggerated costumes, it was not my intention to anger anyone through my disguise or hurt someones feelings. pic.twitter.com/ZZumqzpLBD — Rafinha Official (@R13_official) November 1, 2018

"Halloween is a scary celebration with exaggerated costumes, it was not my intention to anger anyone through my disguise or hurt someone's feelings," wrote the Brazilian, whose real name is Márcio Rafael Ferreira de Souza, but is known as Rafinha.