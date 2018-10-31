German Word of the Day: Die Hexe

<p><i>Die Hexe</i> is thought to derivate from Old High German <i>hagzissa</i> meaning witch, and the Middle High German <i>hecse</i> with the same meaning. The modern English word 'hag' comes from the same roots. </p><p>Witches have long been a part of German folklore and, in fact, German speaking Europe was one of the areas which participated strongly in <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20140523/history-of-witch-hunts-in-germany">witch hunting</a> in early modern Europe.</p><p>While those suspected of witchcraft had been persecuted across the Holy Roman Empire as early as the 12th and 13th centuries, after the publication of the <i>Malleus Maleficarum</i>, or ‘Hammer of Witches’ in 1487 witch hunting became more prevalent.</p><p>The Bamberg witch trials <a href="http://oll.libertyfund.org/titles/roper-the-crisis-of-the-seventeenth-century">were among</a> the most brutal trials in Germany, spurred by peasants looking for someone to blame for crop failure. At least 600 people were burned for being suspected witches between 1623-33.</p><p>The 19th century fairy tails of the Grimm Brothers, who <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20181026/weekend-wanderlust-on-the-fairytale-trail-of-kassel">spent most of their lives in Kassel</a> in Hesse, often included witches. <i>Hansel & Gretel </i>- which centres on two children abandoned and lost in the woods - is arguably the most famous fairy tale to have a witch as its main antagonist. </p><p>Example:</p><p><i>Ich möchte mich als Hexe für Halloween verkleiden</i></p><p>I want to dress up as a witch for halloween.</p><p>--</p><p><i>Do you have a favourite word you'd like to see us cover? If so, please email our editor <a href="mailto:rachel.stern@thelocal.com">Rachel Stern</a> with your suggestion. </i></p>