The Germans love pumpkins; supermarkets are currently full of beautiful squashes and pumpkins in orange, yellow and green, whilst shopfronts are also decorated with the orange fruit. Kürbissuppe (pumpkin soup) is the soup of the season all around Germany as Halloween comes, Herbst (autumn) ends and winter begins.

The largest Pumpkin Festival in the world at Ludwigsburg Palace is also coming to an end after more than 450,000 pumpkins have been on display at the festival over the past month.

This year's winners of the Heaviest German Pumpkin at the Ludwigsburg festival celebrate with their 795kg pumpkin. Photo: DPA

Carved pumpkins as part of the American tradition of Halloween are now also widespread in Germany, although the red kuri squashes which are popular as food are too difficult to carve. Instead, you can find a traditional orange pumpkin in the supermarket to take home and show off your artistic talents.

Just ask the supermarket assistant: 'Wo finde ich einen Kürbis?' (Where can I find a pumpkin?)