Bergheim: Thousands demonstrate against German plans to phase out coal power.

Thousands of people marched through a German city on Wednesday in a protest against plans to phase out coal-fired power generation.

At least 10,000 miners demonstrated in Bergheim near Cologne on Wednesday. They carried banners during the protest, which was planned as a meeting of the German Kohlekommission (coal commission) took place.

The group took part in the protests organized by the IG BCE and Verdi trade unions.

The government's coal commission is to draw up a plan to phase out coal-fired power stations, which will also take account of the loss of jobs.

Union chairman Michael Vassiliadis told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that 100,000 jobs in Germany depended on coal-fired power generation

Energy giant RWE is still mining lignite or brown coal in three open-pit mines at Hambach, Inden and Garzweiler.

It employs around 10,000 people in the mines and nearby power plants.

Munich: Underground train driver imprisoned for raping passenger

A subway driver who raped an 18-year-old woman in his train was sentenced to prison.

On Wednesday, the Munich District Court sentenced the 58-year-old to two years and nine months imprisonment.

The man had confessed to the crime before the Munich District Court.

The young woman had fallen asleep in a Munich subway in mid-June and did not get off at the final stop. He then grabbed and raped the young woman in an area of the underground inaccessible to the public.

When the subway driver had to continue by train, he let go of the woman.