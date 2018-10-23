Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Report: Germans unsatisfied with Merkel’s plan to beat court-ordered car bans

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
23 October 2018
10:04 CEST+02:00
drivingcarsbandiesel

Share this article

Report: Germans unsatisfied with Merkel’s plan to beat court-ordered car bans
Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
23 October 2018
10:04 CEST+02:00
Almost two-thirds of survey respondents think Chancellor Merkel is not doing enough for diesel drivers (65 per cent), with almost three quarters (72 per cent) saying they had zero confidence in the Chancellor’s ability to prevent the driving bans coming into effect.

The government was forced to react at the beginning of October, when a number of German courts issued driving bans for older diesel vehicles in Berlin, Hamburg, Frankfurt an Main and Stuttgart.

The package of measures from the government includes a discounting scheme from auto manufacturers for drivers who trade in their cars for new vehicles, along with a retrofitting plan to bring down harmful emissions in older diesel vehicles.

Pollution levels have exceeded their mandated limits in cities across Germany, with diesel cars the main culprit.

The courts told city authorities to “order a driving ban for the streets where the threshold is not met”. 

A small minority of respondents were happy with the Chancellor’s efforts, with three per cent saying they were convinced Merkel was taking decisive action and a further nine per cent “somewhat convinced”.

In contrast, 26 per cent felt Merkel was doing little to assist diesel drivers and 39 per cent said they were feeling that she was doing “nothing at all”.

The survey, conducted in mid-October across Germany by YouGov, showed support for a retrofitting program which allowed diesel drivers to keep their cars but to modify them in order to reduce emissions. In total, 66 per cent of respondents considered such a move to be a sensible step.

The buyback plan attracted less support, with 50 per cent saying it made little sense while only 37 per cent supported the move.

Despite their criticism of the government’s efforts, respondents’ greatest concern remained the poor air quality in German cities.

Just under half (48 per cent) of respondents felt the air quality in German cities was the most serous concern, while 37 per cent were most concerned about the driving bans.

The government's response to the bans is likely to be a major issue in upcoming elections, including this weekend's vote in the central-German state of Hesse. 

drivingcarsbandiesel
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. What Germany is doing to keep rents down: Special report
  2. Survey: Majority of Germans want to abolish clock changes
  3. Tip of the week: Your guide to German supermarkets
  4. Germany urges joint European stance on Saudi arms exports after journalist death
  5. German word of the day: Die Zechprellerei

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

Change the world with a master’s degree from Sweden’s Linköping University

Master’s students at world-leading Linköping University (LiU) aren’t there simply to study. They solve real-world problems alongside experts in fields that can create a better tomorrow. Do you have what it takes to join them?

Latest headlines

More news

Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. What Germany is doing to keep rents down: Special report
  2. Survey: Majority of Germans want to abolish clock changes
  3. Tip of the week: Your guide to German supermarkets
  4. Germany urges joint European stance on Saudi arms exports after journalist death
  5. German word of the day: Die Zechprellerei

Discussion forum

24/10
Recommended online website builder
24/10
Lufthansa's Miles & More program
23/10
Verifying the ownership of an apartment
23/10
Converting a US driver's license to a German one
23/10
Where to buy Weetabix breakfast cereal
23/10
"Really good" Indian restaurants in Berlin
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/10
Property Manager-Caretaker
08/10
Remembrance Dinner
19/09
Berlin Metropolitan School: Open House
10/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
06/09
Mutterschutz
View all notices