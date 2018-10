The horror accident happened on Thursday around 7:30pm, according to police.

The 57-year-old from Versmold near Bielefeld was driving her VW Golf from the Hörste, a small village in Gütersloh, police said in a statement.

Before the incident the driver had noticed a car approaching her with the hazard warning light switched on. But she didn't recognize that two horses, a mare and a pony, were running towards her next to the vehicle.

She was unable to avoid them and collided with both horses. While the pony was slightly injured and immediately ran away, the mare landed on the bonnet of the Golf and broke through the windscreen. Sadly, the horse died on the hood of the car at the crash site.

The driver was slightly injured and taken to a hospital in Gütersloh.



According to police, a pony running next to the mare was caught by rescuers after the collision and taken to an animal clinic for treatment.

Police reported Friday that the damage to the car is estimated to be around €10,000. The vehicle was towed away.