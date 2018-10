Police released a statement later on Friday about the incident in the small community of Kirchheim an der Weinstraße, near Ludwigshafen, the largest city in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Officers were responding to a case of domestic violence, and a suspect who was threatening a family member was killed.

Police said they were deployed on operation at 8:30am on Friday after the dispute between a woman and her adult son broke out.

The 56-year-old woman had called the police and said that her 25-year-old son was experiencing mental health difficulties, as well as being under the influence of drugs, and had attacked her.

When the two police officers arrived at the apartment, they were forced to fire shots to fend the attacker off. "The attacker was hit and died," said Rhineland-Palatinate police in a statement.

Bei den Verstorbenen handelt es sich um einen 25-jährigen Mann und seine 56-jährige Mutter. Sie hatte die Polizei angerufen nachdem sie von ihrem Sohn angegriffen worden war. Weitere Infos hier: https://t.co/inGsiAfLIe #kirchheim #kirchheimanderweinstraße — Polizei Rheinpfalz (@PP_Rheinpfalz) October 19, 2018

The woman was given emergency medical treatment but died. The cause of death still has to be established, police said. A further police statement said that both the mother and her son were German nationals.

The 31-year-old female police officer and the 56-year-old male officer were seriously injured. Both suffered stab wounds.

Police said there was no danger to the public and have been tweeting updates. They urged people not to speculate about the situation or spread rumours.

Polizeilicher Einsatz nach Gefahrenlage in #Kirchheim. Die Ermittlungen dauern weiter an.

Weitere Infos hier ➡️ https://t.co/JL8CaMHCvP pic.twitter.com/08wMHUNMp2 — Polizei Rheinpfalz (@PP_Rheinpfalz) October 19, 2018

The incident has resulted in traffic disruption in Kirchheim, they added. Investigations are continuing and forensic teams are on site.