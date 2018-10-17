Das ist ja mal wichtig: The complete guide to German particles

What makes them problematic is that there is not normally a direct translation for a specific particle, so they can be conceptually difficult to grasp.

Modal particles are words which convey the attitudes and opinions of the speaker. Although they do not change the essential meaning of the sentence, they strengthen the speaker’s message; modal particles are dispensable and serve to contextualize a statement. They are largely used in colloquial spoken language, so you’re unlikely to come across them in formal, written texts.

Doch

Doch is often used to intensify statements, both affirmatively and negatively. It roughly translates as ‘but’ or ‘after all’, as it conveys the notion of opposition, contradiction, surprise, and emphasis.

One of the ways in which it is most frequently used is to counter a negative statement, although the negative statement does not necessarily need to be expressed.

Ich habe doch morgen Zeit.

I have time tomorrow (although I initially thought that I wouldn’t).

Hast du den Kuchen nicht mitgebracht? Er ist doch in meinem Rucksack.

Did you not bring the treasure? Yes, I did, it’s in my rucksack (although you thought I didn’t).

Sie kommt doch nicht zur Party.

She’s not coming to the party after all (although I thought she would).

Doch can also be used as a means of seeking affirmation, as if you’re waiting for a positive response, or want the other person to share your view.

Wir können doch Mittwoch ins Kino gehen.

We can go to the cinema on Wednesday (we can do that, can’t we?).

Fuβball ist doch so langweilig.

Football is so boring (isn’t it?)

Es wäre doch schade, wenn kein Platz mehr wäre.

It really would be a shame if there was no more space (wouldn’t it?).

Halt

When employed as a modal particle, halt implies a sense of resignation or indifference, often to something which is generally known or accepted. It is often used to indicate that something is the way it is, and not a lot can be done about it.

Warum hast du denn meine Flasche Wasser getrunken? Ich hatte halt Durst.

Why did you drink my bottle of water? I was thirsty (what can I say?).

Es gibt halt so viele Menschen, die ohne Liebe leben.

There are just so many people who live without love (but what can be done?).

Ja

Ja also serves to emphasize a statement and seeks to elicit agreement. In contrast to doch, in which the speaker tries to convince the listener of their point of view, ja implies that the speaker and listener share an opinion.

In some cases, it emphasizes an idea which is very clear to the speaker, and which the speaker thinks should be obvious to the other person. In this instance, it can be translated similarly to ‘obviously’ or ‘as you know’.

Ich habe ja morgen Zeit.

Of course, I have time tomorrow.

Heute bleiben wir ja zu Hause.

Today we are staying at home (it’s raining outside, you’ve broken your leg, your partner is ill, and there is no reason to leave the house).

Es gibt ja viele Einwanderer in Deutschland.

There are lots of immigrants in Germany (as you know).

But ja can also be used to express surprise or amazement.

Sie sind ja begabte Tennisspieler!

They’re talented tennis players (I didn’t know that).

Dein Sohn ist ja so groβ geworden!

Your son has grown so big! (I haven’t seen him in ages and didn’t realize how much he’d grown up).

Mal

Mal serves to soften statements by making the speaker seem friendlier and more interested. It can make commands and requests sound more casual and politer, a little like English words such as ‘quickly’ or ‘just’.

Kannst du mir mal das Buch geben.

Can you pass me the book (just real quick)?

Probiere mal das Essen von deinem Vater. Daran wirst du nicht sterben.

Just try your dad’s cooking, it won’t kill you.

Lesen wir mal den faszinierenden Artikel über Modalpartikel!

Let’s read the fascinating article about modal particles!



Wohl

Wohl can be roughly translated as ‘probably’ or ‘possibly’ and suggests probability or certainty from the speaker’s perspective.

Der Vater ist wohl abwesend, weil ich ihn nie gesehen habe.

The father is probably absent because I’ve never seen him.

Der Moment der Wahrheit wird wohl eher in der zweiten Hälfte der Geschichte kommen.

The moment of truth will probably come in the second half of the story.

Wohl can be used in a similar way to the English construction ‘must + infinitive), which helps to convey a sense of assumption or certainty on behalf of the speaker.

Sie sind wohl schon Apotheker geworden.

They must have already become pharmacists.

Der Hund hat wohl keinen Besitzer.

The dog must not have an owner.

Wohl can help to contradict a previous point, similar to doch. In this instance, it can be translated as ‘of course’, or a stressed ‘do’.

Ich kenne wohl den Mann, mit dem du sprichst.

I do know the man you are speaking to.

Hattet ihr die Sicherheitsmaβnahmen überprüft? Wir haben vier Dokumente verloren.

Ja, wir hatten sie wohl durchaus überprüft. Sie wurden wohl gestohlen.

Did you check the security measures? We lost four documents.

Yes, we did check them thoroughly. They must have been stolen.

Denn

Denn is employed in questions to make them appear more casual or convey subtle interest, surprise or reservation.

Isst du denn gerne italienisches Essen?

Do you like Italian food? (I’d love to take you out somewhere and I’m thinking about where to take you).

Was ist denn das Problem?

What’s the problem then?

Wie groβ ist sie denn?

So how big is she?