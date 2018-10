The woman, who was accompanied by a man and two dogs, escaped undressed, the police said on Sunday.

She had left her clothes and her identity card behind at the dairy farm in Schalkau, a small town of just under 3,000 residents, according to local news website Thüringen24.

The police searched for the young woman throughout Friday and Saturday, with the help of a sniffer dog as well as a helicopter. Due to low temperatures, police thought that the woman could have suffered injuries while fleeing.

On Saturday afternoon, the officers found the woman - dressed - together with a 36-year-old man at an acquaintance's house. According to police reports, all three were apparently under the influence of drugs.

The investigation revealed that chickens, rabbits and dogs had also been released on a private property. With the exception of one missing dog, all animals had been recaptured.

The woman was admitted to a psychiatric hospital by a doctor.