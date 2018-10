Hamburg remains the most popular city in Germany among media workers and has risen over figures in 2017. Some 32 per cent of those surveyed found the Hanseatic city to be the most attractive. Berlin ranked third with fewer votes (16 per cent), slightly behind Munich with 16 per cent, according to the Media Yorker Report 2018. The study was conducted by nextMedia.Hamburg, Deloitte consulting and the career network Xing based on big data analysis and surveys. The report can be downloaded in full from: www.dasmitmedien.de.

Find more news from Hamburg in English here

Changing media world

The proportion of media experts in the IT industry has risen by 39 per cent in recent years. At the same time, more and more digital experts are working in the media industry, the study found. The merging of content and technology is progressing and journalists and IT specialists are no longer acting separately, but share offices or one person does these tasks.

More and more digital experts

Half of all media workers are already data-based. However, very few people fear being replaced by new technologies. More and more media workers are concerned with innovations that are not yet standard in an increasingly technological working world. Virtual reality, augmented reality, artificial intelligence and language assistants in particular are also becoming more widespread.

Find more news from Hamburg in English here

Sources and further information:

www.dasmitmedien.de

www.nextmedia-hamburg.de

This content was produced by Hamburg News.