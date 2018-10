It also refers to an actual type of small nocturnal insect. However, it is most often used to describe a catchy tune that you simply cannot get out of your head.

It can be used both to describe a song as memorable, and to describe the sensation of having a song stuck in you head.

The word ‘earworm’ is now sometimes used in English, such as in the UK the radio station BBC 6 Music accepts submissions for their listeners’ favourite earworms.

There was even a Spongebob Squarepants character called Ohrwurm who spent an episode living in Spongebob’s brain playing the same song on repeat.

Examples:

Das Lied hat eine wunderbare Ohrwurm-Melodie.

The song has a wonderful catchy melody.

Ich habe einen ganz großen Ohrwurm!

I have a song which I just can’t get out of my head!

