Tickets at the full price (flex price) will be on average 1.9 percent more expensive in first and second class. The good news it that those who book their trip by December 8th will still travel at the old prices.

The increase of 0.9 percent is still below the current inflation rate, or 2.3 percent in September, the railway stated.

The prices for seat reservations and for the Bahncard 25 and Bahncard 50 discount cards will not change. Yet the extra fee added for buying a ticket on the train will be significantly increased: from 12.50 euros to 19 euros.

Adding new routes

Deutsche Bahn says that the price increases are enabling them to expand their services on the most popular routes. In the future, five instead of three high-speed trains will run each day in each direction on the Berlin-Munich ICE route. In addition, the ICE 4, the latest generation of the high-speed train, is now also running there.

Since the opening of the new connection in December, 3.5 million passengers have already travelled between Munich and Berlin, according to the railway. The company had expected 3.6 million trips for the first year as a whole.

From December, an ICE will also run daily from Berlin to Vienna and back with a travel time of almost eight hours. The railway will also offer more direct connections between Düsseldorf and Stuttgart.

From April 2019, the Frankfurt-Cologne-Aachen-Brussels line will run every two hours. Travellers can also count on a new Eurocity connection from Berlin to Wroclaw and Krakow in Poland.

The ICE line between Hannover-Würzburg is also being reconstructed. The first section, between Hannover-Göttingen, will be completely closed from June to December 2019. Long-distance trains will be diverted and the journey time extended by up to 45 minutes.

Train journeys in regional traffic across the borders of transport associations will cost an average of 1.5 percent more starting in December. About one in five local transport customers is affected. For the others, the tariffs of the transport associations apply.