Rising rents and stiff competition: What you need to know about Germany's housing market
A demonstrator carrying an 'apartments for all' placard at a demonstration against rising rents in Hamburg. Photo: DPA
20 September 2018
10:50 CEST+02:00
Every country has its own unique cultural dos and don’ts. You won’t get a round of applause for remembering the dos, but you can get into seriously hot water for forgetting the don’ts. To help you out, here’s The Local’s guide to 10 things you should never do in Germany.