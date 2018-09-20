One Brit's European tour to spell 'Stop Brexit' with GPS
20 September 2018
10:05 CEST+02:00
10:05 CEST+02:00
Andy Pardy's Volkswagen van parked beside Lake Djupvatnet in Norway. Photo: Andy Pardy
20 September 2018
10:05 CEST+02:00
Every country has its own unique cultural dos and don’ts. You won’t get a round of applause for remembering the dos, but you can get into seriously hot water for forgetting the don’ts. To help you out, here’s The Local’s guide to 10 things you should never do in Germany.