Days before world horse riding championships, abuse scandal emerges within German team

<p>The scandal, which has centred on an as yet unnamed 20-year-old cavalier with the German national team, erupted days before the <a href="https://tryon2018.com/">world equestrian championships</a> in Tryon in the United States.</p><p>He is suspected of "sexually abusing, alone or with accomplices, young women during tournaments" in Germany and abroad, said a statement from prosecutors.</p><p>German daily Der Spiegel claimed a group of male riders got their victims drunk at tournaments in a bid to facilitate the sexual abuse.</p><p>The report said prosecutors are probing claims one victim was abused at the European championships in Samorin, Slovakia.</p><p><strong>'Hardly a surprise'</strong></p><p>Sönke Lauterbach, the chief director of the German Equestrian Federation (FN), confirmed one 18-year-old rider had already been handed an 18-month ban for his role in the abuse.</p><p>"There's a group (or riders) whose behaviour, especially with alcohol, is extremely bad," said Lauterbach.</p><p>"We all know about it, but I believe we're talking about an isolated group."</p><p>For German equestrian legend Ludger Beerbaum, the claims were hardly a surprise.</p><p>"We've closed our eyes for too long," the four-time Olympic champion said in comments to SID news agency, a subsidiary of AFP.</p><p>"It starts with the parents, then the coaches and then those who are in charge of the federation. All of them have to accept responsibility now."</p><p>He added: "Those found using alcohol should be thrown out of tournaments. And if there is repeat behaviour, they should be handed a lengthy ban."</p>