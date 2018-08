The day finished with some members of the crowd pelting police with bottles and shooting fireworks at apartments.

In scenes reminiscent of Berlin’s May Day celebrations a total of 400 police were in attendance, with three injured as a result of the incidents.

Three cases of sexual harassment were reported, while a man was hospitalised after a knife attack at around 10:30pm in Lichtenberg.

All in all, the police followed up 48 complaints in the festival’s eight-hour duration, eventually leading to the arrest of 11 participants.

The festival, which winds its way from Treptower Park, across the Schillingbrücke and into Lichtenberg via Kreuzberg and Friedrichshain is officially registered as a protest, but has gone on to resemble the famous Love Parade in recent years.

Participants follow musical floats through the streets, before finishing with a final dance party in Lichtenberg.

Despite attracting upwards of 10,000 participants, organisers announced that this year’s addition would be the last iteration of the event. The organisers managed to raise only €9,000 of the required €100,000 in advance of the festivities.