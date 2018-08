Loriot died seven years ago on Wednesday. The Local looks back at some of his most memorable skits to understand what made the comedian Germany’s greatest.

Distinguishing himself as an razor-sharp satirist, Loriot perfectly captured Germans’ idiosyncrasies and penchant for order and formality. His keen observations penetrate German language and behaviour, not only teaching Germans "how to laugh,” as one of his obituaries read, but also how to laugh at themselves.

Born Victor Christoph-Carl von Bülow in 1923, Loriot had the name of a 19th Century German count and the gentlemanly exterior and linguistic dexterity to go with it.

He first published cartoons, but gained his nickname and national fanbase as a writer and lead actor on the television series “Loriot,” where reclining on a Biedermeier sofa he presented his sketches and characters.

This series led to his hit comedy films Ödipussi, a pun on the Oedipus complex, as well as Pappa ante portas.

Loriot’s comedy revolves around miscommunications or “crumbled communication,” as he put it. Something misfires or becomes awkward, and the characters resort to linguistic formality in their attempt to find order within the spiraling disorder.

The Noodle

One of his best-known and funniest skits is, of course, the one about the noodles. In a restaurant, a gentleman attempts to confess his love to his girlfriend, Hildegard, unaware that he has directed her attention elsewhere.