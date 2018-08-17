Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

German plane makes emergency landing following bomb threat

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
17 August 2018
09:11 CEST+02:00
condorflightemergency

Share this article

German plane makes emergency landing following bomb threat
A Condor airbus takes off in Berlin. Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
17 August 2018
09:11 CEST+02:00
A German passenger jet was forced to make an emergency landing on Thursday following a bomb threat which a passenger reportedly found written on a receipt.

The airline from Condor, Germany’s second largest airline, touched down on the Greek island of Crete on Thursday.

The plane, on the way from the Egyptian city of Hurghada to Düsseldorf, had safely landed in the city of Chania, a Condor spokesperson told DPA.

The 273 passengers left the plane without incident, and will continue with their journey to Germany on Friday after spending the night in hotels.

"Condor is in contact with local authorities," the spokesman said. The airplane was checked after landing by special dogs who initially did not find anything suspicious, reported STERN.

The spokesman could not provide information on the background of the bomb threat.

According to BILD, the threat was written on a piece of paper, which a passenger found in one of the aircraft toilets, before informing flight attendants.

Once the plane landed, it was surrounded by military and airport police, and passengers were asked to evacuate the plane while leaving their hand luggage behind.

The plane took off at 17:34 from Egypt.

 
condorflightemergency
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Update: 16 injured after Flixbus travelling from Stockholm to Berlin tips over in crash
  2. Court says bin Laden's suspected bodyguard Sami A. must be returned to Germany
  3. Formula One racing legend Michael Schumacher not moving to Spanish island, family says
  4. Grandma's Kitchen bans children so restaurant-goers can eat in peace
  5. Germany's winemakers cope with climate change by breeding new grapes

Member comments

Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Game-changing flight tips for smart business travellers

Whether you’re flying for business or pleasure, you don’t need to break the bank when booking your next transatlantic flight. As one travel blogger explains, there are ways to fly in style without forking out for a first-class ticket.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Update: 16 injured after Flixbus travelling from Stockholm to Berlin tips over in crash
  2. Court says bin Laden's suspected bodyguard Sami A. must be returned to Germany
  3. Formula One racing legend Michael Schumacher not moving to Spanish island, family says
  4. Grandma's Kitchen bans children so restaurant-goers can eat in peace
  5. Germany's winemakers cope with climate change by breeding new grapes
Advertisement

Discussion forum

18/08
Shipping a car from the U.S. to Germany
17/08
Motorcycling rideouts
17/08
Cycling in the Stuttgart area
17/08
Health insurance for a non-working spouse
17/08
Employment opportunities in Koblenz
17/08
Red Tape Translation
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

15/08
Right Hand Drive BMW 320i for sale
07/08
Everyone remembered
16/07
Open Day Royal British Legion Osnabrueck
11/07
British in Westfalen
25/05
Berlin City Cup in Dragon Boat Races, 30 June - 01 July 2018
View all notices
Advertisement