German plane makes emergency landing following bomb threat

The airline from Condor, Germany’s second largest airline, touched down on the Greek island of Crete on Thursday.

The plane, on the way from the Egyptian city of Hurghada to Düsseldorf, had safely landed in the city of Chania, a Condor spokesperson told DPA.

The 273 passengers left the plane without incident, and will continue with their journey to Germany on Friday after spending the night in hotels.

"Condor is in contact with local authorities," the spokesman said. The airplane was checked after landing by special dogs who initially did not find anything suspicious, reported STERN.

The spokesman could not provide information on the background of the bomb threat.

According to BILD, the threat was written on a piece of paper, which a passenger found in one of the aircraft toilets, before informing flight attendants.

Once the plane landed, it was surrounded by military and airport police, and passengers were asked to evacuate the plane while leaving their hand luggage behind.

The plane took off at 17:34 from Egypt.