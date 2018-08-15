Heatwave set for last hurrah on Thursday

Germany has been enjoying slightly cooler temperatures of late, but the heat is set to return with aplomb this week, the German Weather Service (DWD) say.

Highs of above 30 degrees are expected in many parts the country on Thursday, with only the coastal and north-western areas escaping the heat.

“You could call it a mini-heatwave,” DWD meteorologist Martin Jonas told DPA.

In the south and east of the country, the high temperatures will last until the weekend, with highs of 34 degrees predicted for the Lausitz region on the Czech and Polish borders.

Once again, it will be much cooler in the north and northwest, with heavy rains predicted to hit Schleswig-Holstein and the Lower-Rhine.