'The teacher shortage is the worst it has ever been'

German states are struggling to combat an increasing shortfall in teachers. Experts say that a cut back in funding for teacher training at universities combined with a growing birthrate and higher immigration have contributed to the problem.

“The authorities didn’t wake up to the predictions [about growing enrolment] soon enough,” says Heinz-Peter Meidinger, head of the German Teachers’ Federation. “Politicians and the federal education ministry should have told the universities not to reduce their teacher training courses so sharply."

Meidinger adds that federal states, which are responsible for education policies, were slow to react to a rise in the birth rate. “There should have been a push to hire new teachers at a much earlier stage.”

With the government predicting that the number of school pupils nationwide will increase by 278,000 to 11.2 million by 2030, calls are growing louder for more attention to be paid to the issue.