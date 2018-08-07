Berlin plans further curbs against non-EU investors

<p>"In the future we want to be able to take a closer look when it concerns defence-related companies, critical infrastructure or certain other civil security-related technologies, like in areas of IT security," Peter Altmaier told Die Welt daily.</p><p>Noting that the government can only veto a foreign bid by non-EU investors if the stake for sale in the company reaches 25 percent, Altmaier signalled that Berlin wants to lower the barrier.</p><p>"We want to bring down this threshold, so that we can check more cases in sensitive economic areas," he said.</p><p>An economy ministry source said the barrier will be brought down to 15 percent for non-EU investments in defence-related companies as well as such as companies making certain civil security relevant technologies.</p><p>If approved by the cabinet, the toughened regulation could be in force by year's end, Welt daily reported.</p><p>Altmaier stressed that Germany remains open to investors, but national security interests take precedence.</p><p>"Of course we want companies to keep investing in Germany," he said.</p><p>"But at the same time we have the duty to protect security interests, public order and security."</p><p>If the draft rule is approved, it would be the second time in over a year that Berlin is putting up more barriers against foreign takeovers.</p><p>Last year, the government had amended legislation to extend the range of companies eligible for a probe under "critical infrastructure" provisions or considered to be developing "key technologies".</p><p>Alarmed by a spate of high-profile purchases of German companies by cash-rich and often state-backed Chinese groups, Berlin has significantly stepped up its oversight of such investments.</p><p>Last week, the government voted to deploy a veto to block the sale of German machine tool manufacturer Leifeld Metal Spinning to China's Yantai Taihai Corporation.</p><p>The veto was finally not actually used as Yantai preemptively dropped their bid hours before the government's vote.</p><p>The Chinese pullout also came just days after Berlin took the unusual step of thwarting efforts by other Chinese investors to buy a 20-percent stake in an electricity transmission firm.</p><p>Citing "national security" reasons, the German government tasked a public bank with purchasing the stake in 50Hertz.</p><p>A study by consultancy EY found Chinese companies bought 54 German firms last year and invested $13.7 billion in Europe's largest economy.</p><p>Domestic intelligence chief Hans-Georg Maassen has said in the past that "one won't need to spy if one simply buys up entire companies."</p><p>But Beijing has insisted it has no ulterior motives.</p><p>During a visit to Germany in July, Prime Minister Li Keqiang said: "Our investments do not threaten your national security. Through joint projects, we want to learn from your experiences and technologies."</p>