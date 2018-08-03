Wage rage? Average wages still considerably lower in the former East

<p>New statistics from the Federal Employment Department have illustrated stark differences in wages across the different regions of Germany.</p><p>The statistics, which provide a breakdown of earnings in the 16 German states along with individual towns and cities, have shown that despite average wages marginally increasing in the past year across the country, a significant divergence remains - particularly between east and west.</p><p>The Germany-wide average grew from €3,133 to €3,209 in 2017, an increase of €76 from 2016. However despite consistent efforts over the past three decades to raise wages in the former East and boost the economy, including the so-called Solidarity Tax and other measures, there is still a significant difference in wage levels.</p><p>The average wage in the former West is €3,339 per month, compared with €2,600 in the east - a monthly difference of over €700. </p><p>The study considers <i>brutto</i> earnings, i.e. wages before tax, and doesn’t take inflation into account.</p><p>While the study doesn’t account for cost of living differences in different regions, it does provide a considerable indication of the economically powerful regions of Germany - and those which lag behind.</p><p>On top of the list is the city-state Hamburg, where the average monthly wage is €3,619, followed closely by Baden-Württemberg (€3,546) and Hessen (€3,494).</p><p>On the other end of the scale, the state with the lowest earnings is Mecklenburg-Vorpommern where a monthly pay packet averages €2,391, followed by Thuringia (€2,459) and Saxony (€2,479).</p><p>The study also showed the differences between German cities and towns, with Bavaria’s Ingolstadt - home of Audi, Media Markt, Saturn and Airbus - the highest earning city with a monthly average wage of €4,635. Germany’s lowest earning regional average of €2,183 is found in Görlitz on the Polish border.</p>