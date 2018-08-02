Tropical storms predicted to sweep across Germany after heatwave

Storms are expected to sweep across Bavaria late on Thursday, with parts of Brandenburg and Saxony-Anhalt also affected. Heavy rainfall is predicted, along with high winds, thunder and lightening. The DWD has suggested the rain may not be limited to these regions however, as clouds form across the country.

Berlin and its surrounds look set to be spared until at least the weekend, with the hot, humid nights likely to continue. The warm weather will also continue in parts of northern Bavaria, Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt - with temperatures just shy of 40 degrees predicted in a number of towns in the region.

Germany along with most of Europe has been suffering under a record-breaking heatwave through much of July. The fire department were called to put out a wildfire near Potsdam which had threatened the evacuation of almost 3,000 residents in Fichtenwalde.

In Berlin a century-old mark was broken as thermometers in the German capital reached 24.4C on Tuesday evening - the hottest night since record keeping began. Just north of Leipzig the mercury reached 28 degrees at its lowest point on Tuesday evening.

While for some the rain might bring welcome relief - German farmers have been suffering under a prolonged drought and some areas of the country have reported drinking water shortages - overheated Germans might need to be careful what they wish for.

Just over a year ago in early July, 2017, flooding caused by tropical rain brought Berlin to a halt, with roads closed and public transport affected.

