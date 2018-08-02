Siemens eyes major revamp as energy woes sap profit

<p>Net profit at the sprawling group plunged 14 percent to 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in the third quarter of its financial year, compared with the same period a year earlier.</p><p>Revenue at Siemens -- which also builds trains, industrial robots and medical scanners -- fell four percent to 20.5 billion euros, slightly below analysts' expectations.</p><p>Siemens blamed "a sharp decrease in profit" at its ailing power and gas unit, as well as overall "negative currency effects" and higher taxes for the slump.</p><p>Quarterly income was driven by the group's digital services, led by a spike in profits at its factory automation arm.</p><p>The group also highlighted a 16-percent increase in overall orders, boosted by demand for big-ticket items like trains and wind turbines, while orders in its Healthineers medical devices business were flat.</p><p>"Our global team delivered a strong quarter, highlighted by outstanding order intake," chief executive Joe Kaeser said in a statement.</p><p>"We diligently address our opportunities and challenges going forward," he added.</p><p>Siemens said it would embark on a major restructuring in October, trimming its industrial units from five to three to make them more independent and better able to respond quickly to market demands.</p><p>The overhaul has been spurred by troubles in Siemens' power and gas unit, which has long been grappling with "structurally" lower demand as energy trends shift towards renewables.</p><p>Some 7,000 jobs are set to be slashed at the division.</p><p>As part of its new "Vision 2020+" revamp, announced in a statement late Wednesday, Siemens said it would strengthen its digital offerings, focussing on the internet of things, industrial automation and electric mobility.</p><p>Looking ahead to the remainder of its financial year, Siemens confirmed it expects "modest growth" in revenue, adjusted for currency and portfolio effects.</p><p>The sweeping changes planned at Siemens come as conglomerates around the world are offloading units and reshaping unwieldy businesses in a bid to keep pace with fast-changing industry landscapes.</p><p>"Today we are a single tanker. We must become a coordinated and efficient fleet of ships," Kaeser told German media last year.</p>