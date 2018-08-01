Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Tropical heat: Berlin suffers through warmest ever night

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
1 August 2018
13:28 CEST+02:00

Tropical heat: Berlin suffers through warmest ever night
Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
1 August 2018
13:28 CEST+02:00
On Tuesday night the air in the Germany capital was still a stifling 24.4 Celsius, meaning a record set more than a century ago was finally broken.

Weather stations in Berlin-Tempelhof and Berlin Tegel recorded lowest temperatures of 24.4C in the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, the German Weather Service (DWD) has announced.

That figure easily broke a record set on July 2nd 1905, when a lowest temperature of 23.8C was recorded in Berlin-Dahlem.

Residents of the capital struggling to sleep through the stifling evenings might be relieved to know that it could have still been worse, though. In Jeßlitz, a town north of Leipzig, the mercury didn’t fall below 28.5C on Tuesday night.

There is no respite in sight for people who prefer cooler climes. While the last day of July brought the hottest temperatures of the year, Wednesday’s highs are still likely to lie above 27C. Only on Sunday are tempertures in the north predicted to fall to cooler highs of 24C.

So, anyone missing Berlin's notorious winter yet?

Member comments

Arman Flint - 01 Aug 2018 17:45
What a bunch of EuroPussies!
