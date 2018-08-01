Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

One in every four German residents now has migrant background

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
1 August 2018
17:07 CEST+02:00
demographicsmigrants

Share this article

One in every four German residents now has migrant background
Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
1 August 2018
17:07 CEST+02:00
Just under a quarter of residents of the Bundesrepublik have foreign roots, up 4.4 percent year-on-year, government statistics show.

The figures released by destatis on Wednesday show that roughly 19.3 million of Germany’s population had a migrant background in 2017. The number was a record high.

Someone is considered to have a migrant background if they or at least one parent was born without German citizenship.

Petra Bendel, a political scientist at Erlangen University, said that migration from within the EU was again the major driver of growth in the foreign population after two years in which refugees made up the largest number of newcomers.

“Germany needs immigrants due to the demographic changes taking place,” she stated.

Of the 19.3 million people with a migrant background, 14 percent have roots in Turkey, followed by 11 percent in Poland and seven percent in Russia.

The microcensus also looked of the first time at the primary language spoken in German homes. It found that in 10 percent of the 24 million households in the country a language other than German was spoken.

The statistics were extrapolated from a micro-census which was undertaken in a select number of German households.

Bendel said that it was important that Germans learned to accept people with other ethnic backgrounds as more than just “passport Germans”.

She said that a new social movement called #MeTwo which aims to bring attention to the subject of racism in daily life, highlighted the fact that people in the country could have more than one identity.

Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Germany cracks down on Amazon and Ebay sales tax cheats
  2. How a cosmetics bag left thousands of passengers in the lurch at Munich Airport
  3. German pilots to join wave of Ryanair strikes
  4. Five crimes that expats are bound to commit in Germany
  5. Six deaths in 24 hours as Germany suffers spate of swimming accidents

Member comments

Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Germany cracks down on Amazon and Ebay sales tax cheats
  2. How a cosmetics bag left thousands of passengers in the lurch at Munich Airport
  3. German pilots to join wave of Ryanair strikes
  4. Five crimes that expats are bound to commit in Germany
  5. Six deaths in 24 hours as Germany suffers spate of swimming accidents
Advertisement

Discussion forum

01/08
Jobs on U.S. Army bases in Germany
01/08
The current weather in Frankfurt
01/08
Frankfurt Hash House Harriers
01/08
English-speaking Therapist/Psychologist in Leipzig
01/08
How to get your ELSTER digital certificate (Mandatory for Freelancer/Self-employed and for VAT charging)
01/08
Kindergarten and other childcare places available
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

16/07
Open Day Royal British Legion Osnabrueck
11/07
British in Westfalen
25/05
Berlin City Cup in Dragon Boat Races, 30 June - 01 July 2018
View all notices
Advertisement