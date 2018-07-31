Tuesday smashes year’s heat record as heatwave set to continue

At 2pm on Tuesday meteorologists from the German Weather Service (DWD) recorded a temperature of 39.2 degrees in Bernburg in Saxony-Anhalt. That temperature easily topped the previous high of 38.0 degrees set on July 26th in Duisburg.

Tuesday’s high is still some way off the all-time record of 40.3 degrees, which was measured on July 5th and August 7th, 2015 in Kitzingen. The city of around 21,000 inhabitants on the Main river holds the title of Germany’s hottest city.

July 2018 is expected to be the fifth warmest July since measurements began - after 2006, 1994, 1983 and 2010 and, after 2006. It will also probably be the second sunniest July since 1951.

Early August is not set to bring relief from the blistering heat. A low pressure continues to bring hot subtropical air to central Europe from the south of the continent. However, the new month will see turbulent weather in some regions, the DWD announced on Tuesday. From the southwest to the northeast a thunderstorm strip is expected to stretch over Germany on Wednesday. Heavy rain, hail and squalls can occur locally.