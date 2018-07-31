Lufthansa shares soar on better than expected profits

<p>The group said it booked a net profit of €734 million between April and June, a drop of 0.8 percent year-on-year as it absorbs the costs of swallowing chunks of former rival Air Berlin.</p><p>But the result was better than analysts had predicted, sending Lufthansa shares surging 6.7 percent to €23.67 by 0950 GMT in Frankfurt, against a Dax index that was narrowly in the red.</p><p>Lufthansa said higher than expected "one-off" costs related to integrating parts of Air Berlin into low-cost carrier Eurowings had "depressed" earnings, and would continue to weigh on the bottom line in the third quarter.</p><p>High fuel costs as well as disruptions caused by unusually stormy weather also had "a negative impact" but were largely offset by a jump in passenger numbers and a cost-cutting drive, Lufthansa said.</p><p>In its statement, the group said adjusted pre-tax profits in the second quarter dipped 3.4 percent to 982 million, while revenues inched up 0.4 percent to €9.3 billion.</p><p>"Without the integration costs at Eurowings, which we willingly accepted to further strengthen our market position in Europe, the group's result would have grown," said chief financial officer Ulrik Svensson.</p><p>The Lufthansa group - which includes Swiss, Brussels and Austrian Airlines - transported a record 67 million passengers in the first half of 2018.</p><p>North Atlantic and European routes in particular saw "strong customer demand", a trend that looks set to continue.</p><p>"Bookings for the third quarter reflect good customer demand in key geographies such as Germany and the North Atlantic," Svensson told reporters in a conference call.</p><p>The acquisition of many of Air Berlin's aircraft and staff following its insolvency last year will see no-frills Eurowings grow its fleet to around 210 aircraft by 2019, stepping up competition with budget rivals like EasyJet and Ryanair.</p><p>Lufthansa has estimated the full cost of Air Berlin's integration at €170 million, the final 50 million of which it will shell out in the third quarter.</p><p>Lufthansa is also eyeing a chunk of struggling Alitalia's fleet, as a wave of consolidation in the aviation industry shows no signs of abating.</p><p>Looking ahead, the German group left its forecasts unchanged, targeting adjusted pre-tax profit "slightly below" 2017's level of €3.0 billion.</p>