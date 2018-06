The study by the Institute for Job Market and Career Research (IAB) showed that one in four of the refugees who arrived following the government’s decision to open its borders to war refugees in 2015 has now found work.

The study, details of which were first published by the Rheinische Post, showed that one in five of the refugees was paying social security contributions - in other words doing more than just a mini-job.

“If this trend continues around half of all these immigrants will have work in five years’ time,” said IAB research head, Herbert Brücker, on Thursday.

Becker estimated that between 8,500 and 10,000 refugees would find a job every month for the rest of the year.

Pakistani refugees are most likely to have found work, the study found, while Iranians and Nigerians also quickly made their way into employment.

Syrians, who made up the largest group of people seeking asylum, take somewhat longer to make their way into the job market - currently one in five of them is in employment.

Over a million asylum seekers arrived in Germany in 2015 and 2016. The number of arrivals dropped drastically when the EU signed a deal with Turkey in March 2016 which traded financial support for better border control.

