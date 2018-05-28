Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Free for all? How Germany plans to tackle its childcare problem

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
28 May 2018
11:49 CEST+02:00
kitaschildcareparentseducation

Share this article

Free for all? How Germany plans to tackle its childcare problem
Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
28 May 2018
11:49 CEST+02:00
Studies show that, not only do parents pay radically different prices for childcare across Germany, the poorest are also hit hardest. Will plans to completely cut charges solve the problem?

A study released by the Bertelsmann Institute on Monday demonstrated the vast difference in costs for daycare centres (Kindertagesstätte, or Kita for short) across the country.

In Schleswig-Holstein in the far north, parents are paying on average nine percent of their after-tax income on childcare costs. Just across the border in Hamburg, the situation is completely different. In the port city, parents only pay an average of 4.4 percent of their income on childcare due to the fact that since 2014 every child under school age is entitled to five hours of free care a day.

In Berlin, the costs are even lower. The average parent in the capital pays just 1.8 percent of their salary on childcare. And from the summer childcare in Berlin will be completely free.

The wide variety in care costs across the country is just part of the problem. The Bertelsmann study also shows that poorer parents are burdened by childcare to a much higher degree than wealthy mums and dads.

The study, based on a nationwide survey of 10,000 parents, found that those at risk of poverty pay €118 on average, or 10 percent of their post-tax income. Wealthier parents on the other hand pay on average €178 a month, or five percent of their income.

An additional headache for the federal government is the varying quality of Kita care across the country.

Day care centres in the south of the country have a much better record of providing children with supervision than those in the east. In Baden-Württemberg, one carer looks after three children on average, while in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (in the far northeast) a carer looks after six children.

SEE ALSO: These are the best places in Germany to send your kids to kindergarten

Free Kita for all?

The reason for the wide variation in Kita costs is that the size of the costs is normally set by local government, meaning that even within a state the costs are changeable.

Politicians have been aware of the injustices this can lead to for some time and various initiatives have been proposed.

Berlin will the first of the 16 federal states to make Kita care completely free. But Lower Saxony and Hesse will soon follow suit - both states are set to abolish Kita charges by the end of the year.

But just abolishing the charges isn’t in itself a solution. In Berlin, a lack of Kita places has led to parents having to sacrifice their own careers to stay at home with their kids. If you want to read more about the Berlin Kita crisis, click here.

The federal government has also pledged to take action to create a more socially just Kita system.

Responding to the study, Families Minister Franziska Giffey said it was her goal to abolish charges for Kita care nationwide.

“A parent's income cannot be allowed to determine when and if a child is put into daycare. Therefore, we will bring in a law that will start us on the path to free daycare for all," Giffey said on Monday.

The federal government has already pledged to invest €3.5 billion in Kitas over the coming three years.

But the Bertelsmann Institute criticized this sum as being wholly inadequate for the task of creating free Kitas and improving quality in the poorer states. Such a task would cost €15.3 billion annually, the study argues. 

The Bertelsmann Institute therefore advised the government not to pursue its goal of free daycare for all, but rather to create a universal system that charges parents according to their income.

“Nationwide, there is a lack of carers and the standard of care is not high enough in many parts of the country. Making care free for all would unnecessarily narrow the political space for improving quality,” Jörg Dräger, head researcher on the study said in a statement.

FOR MEMBERS: What to know about the different types of schools as an expat parent

kitaschildcareparentseducation
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Zagreb: Spend this summer in Croatia's vibrant capital city

Lush green parks throughout the city centre, imposing heritage buildings, real Central European cafe society and Mediterranean style hospitality. Welcome to Zagreb, Croatia’s stunning capital!

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Everything you need to know about becoming a freelancer in Germany
  2. How German has completely fuddled up my English (and how I’ve dealt with it)
  3. Eurosceptic in Italy's government standoff is 'radically anti-German'
  4. Thousands square off in Berlin far-right rally and counter demos
  5. Bayer's Monsanto takeover less lucrative than expected
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/05
La Leche League Breastfeeding meetings in English
28/05
I need Help with Tax Calculation
28/05
Apartment Scam...What do I do?
28/05
Taxation on gifts from family
28/05
What have you learned today?
28/05
Mortgage Calculator: Renting vs. Owning
View all discussions

Noticeboard

28/05
Last Minute TESOL May Offer
25/05
Berlin City Cup in Dragon Boat Races, 30 June - 01 July 2018
10/04
Return from Russia - the long walk home.
06/04
2018 Short Film Series - Berlin
21/03
Web Services Development
View all notices
Advertisement