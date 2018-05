Food native to Deutschland is actually popular in a number of cities around the world, according to language trip provider LAL.

In a recent analysis conducted by LAL which examined the number of German restaurants in 58 cities with more than one million inhabitants, the provider found that Moscow leads the way with the highest number of eateries serving up German dishes (105). This might be due to the large number of Russians of German origin who live there.

Vienna came in second place with 75 places offering an array of German dishes and Tokyo came in third place with 62 eateries with authentic Deutsches Essen on offer. In the Japanese capital everything from Leckermaul to Schmatz can be found.

New York City and Sao Paolo trailed a wee bit behind in fourth and fifth place, with 60 and 50 German restaurants, respectively. Cities in Europe (London and Madrid) as well as in Taiwan also made it into the top ten. In Taipei it isn’t uncommon to see Schweinehaxen on offer at night markets, according to LAL.

But while some big European cities take a liking to German cuisine, others aren't so keen on their Sauerkraut. For instance in the land of pizza and pasta, only 13 German restaurants can be found in Naples and even fewer (ten) in Rome.

The Scandinavians don’t seem to have a craving for Weisswurst and Bretzeln either. Much further down the list, Copenhagen was found to have seven German restaurants, followed by Helsinki with six and Stockholm with three.

And at the very bottom of the list the metropolises which are home to fewer than four German restaurants are cities in Australia and New Zealand: Adelaide (54th place), Wellington (55th place) and Auckland (57th place). Oslo came in last place as it has only one German restaurant.

To complete the analysis, LAL gathered information from more than five million restaurant entries on Yelp and Tripadvisor in April 2018. After taking a close look at the ratings of over 500 metropolises, they narrowed it down to 58 cities in which German restaurants were found.

