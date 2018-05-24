Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Munich football star faces up to 10 years’ prison for bar brawl

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
24 May 2018
17:33 CEST+02:00
crimemunichbayernfootball

Share this article

Munich football star faces up to 10 years’ prison for bar brawl
Arturo Vidal. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
24 May 2018
17:33 CEST+02:00
German prosecutors said Thursday they had brought a charge of grievous bodily harm against Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal over a nightclub brawl last year.

A spokesman for the prosecutor's office in Munich, Florian Weinzierl, said Vidal could face a sentence of up to 10 years over the melee in a local disco last September.

"He is accused of involvement in a verbal, and then physical, altercation in September 2017," Weinzierl told AFP, but he declined to provide further details.

The Munich district court must now decide whether the case against the 31-year-old Chilean will go to trial, he added.

The daily Bild reported earlier that Vidal's brother Sandrino had also been charged over the row on a night they were celebrating a Bayern victory over Mainz.

The newspaper said Vidal, who has a history of run-ins with the law, "knocked over glasses, sat on tables and insulted other guests" and then resisted pleas by club security to settle down.

In the end punches were thrown, then glasses, and one person was hurt when struck in the head by a vodka bottle, although Bild said it was not thrown by Vidal's entourage.

Bayern announced in April that Vidal would be out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

crimemunichbayernfootball
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Taxes in Germany - how to get more money back on your return
  2. Renting in Germany - what you need to know
  3. The 10 rules you need to know if you get sick in Germany
  4. These are the 8 German tax breaks you need to know about
  5. Evacuation delayed in Dresden after WWII bomb found in city centre
Advertisement

Discussion forum

24/05
Taking travel money to Sweden
24/05
Washing your car is now legal on a Sunday
24/05
Parking a motorcycle on the footpath
24/05
Creating a works council (Betriebsrat)
24/05
Do I need a visa as non-EU citizen w/German residence permit to travel to the UK
24/05
Munich babysitters wanted
View all discussions

Noticeboard

10/04
Return from Russia - the long walk home.
06/04
2018 Short Film Series - Berlin
21/03
Web Services Development
View all notices
Advertisement