Munich football star faces up to 10 years’ prison for bar brawl

<p>A spokesman for the prosecutor's office in Munich, Florian Weinzierl, said Vidal could face a sentence of up to 10 years over the melee in a local disco last September.</p><p>"He is accused of involvement in a verbal, and then physical, altercation in September 2017," Weinzierl told AFP, but he declined to provide further details.</p><p>The Munich district court must now decide whether the case against the 31-year-old Chilean will go to trial, he added.</p><p>The daily Bild reported earlier that Vidal's brother Sandrino had also been charged over the row on a night they were celebrating a Bayern victory over Mainz.</p><p>The newspaper said Vidal, who has a history of run-ins with the law, "knocked over glasses, sat on tables and insulted other guests" and then resisted pleas by club security to settle down.</p><p>In the end punches were thrown, then glasses, and one person was hurt when struck in the head by a vodka bottle, although Bild said it was not thrown by Vidal's entourage.</p><p>Bayern announced in April that Vidal would be out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.</p>