The mercury is set to hit a high of 31C in some areas of Germany on Saturday and Sunday, the German Weather Service (DWD) reports. That’s in spite of the fact that the official start of summer is about four weeks away.

Over the weekend “it will remain consistently sunny" apart from possible showers in the Alps, the southwest and some eastern regions of the country, a DWD meteorologist said.

Following the pleasant temperatures into the 20s across Germany this week, the country will see highs between 23C and 29C on Friday.

Then on Saturday it will get even warmer, with the mercury predicted to hit between 25C and 31C in some areas. Though it will be a little cooler along the coasts.

On Sunday there may be local showers but the warm temperatures are forecast to remain: a high of 31C is predicted for the Upper Rhine region and 24C in northeastern Germany.

"This may not be a record-breaking, but the weather conditions will remain with us for the time being," said the meteorologist.

SEE ALSO: Sunny and dry - Germany records hottest April ever

It is unclear how long the summer-like weather will last for the rest of the month, DWD states. Highs into the 30s were also seen in parts of Germany in April.

Many popular destinations in southern Europe currently have cooler temperatures compared to the highs Germany has been recently experiencing.