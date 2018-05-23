French bank ordered to pay back German lender millions in massive tax fraud case

<p>Societe Generale must pay €23 million in compensation and interest to Helaba over complex tax trickery known as dividend stripping or "cum-ex" deals, a court in Frankfurt ruled on April 25th.</p><p>Such transactions, widely used in Germany late in the last decade, allowed owners of shares to claim several times over refunds for tax paid on dividend payouts.</p><p>A committee of the German parliament estimated the cost to the public purse mounted as high as one billion euros before the practice was outlawed in 2012.</p><p>In Societe Generale's case, Helaba sued the French bank in June 2016, claiming back taxes it had been forced to pay on €3.2 billion of transactions between January and June 2007.</p><p>Societe Generale has one month from the ruling to appeal the case, although it had not yet done so by Wednesday.</p><p>Prosecutors are investigating a number of other "cum-ex" cases in Cologne, Munich and Frankfurt.</p>