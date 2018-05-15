Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

New German budget: (slightly) more money in taxpayers’ pockets

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
15 May 2018
10:30 CEST+02:00
budgettaxscholz

Share this article

New German budget: (slightly) more money in taxpayers’ pockets
Olaf Scholz. Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
15 May 2018
10:30 CEST+02:00
The new German budget means more money in your pocket, according to a report in Tuesday's Rheinsiche Post.

The German Finance Minister will present his draft budget for 2018 to the Bundestag Tuesday - and changes to the tax code could leave you with more money in your pocket.

The minister, Olaf Scholz, wants to make technical changes to the system that will lead to Germans paying lower rates. According to the Rheinische Post, a person earning €2,000 a month before taxes would pay four euros less a month. That goes for both single people and married couples. Those with a gross income of €5,000 per month would pay up to eleven euros less in the month.

Scholz, a member of the Social Democrats (SPD), also wants to raise the amount residents in German are allowed to earn without paying any income tax. At the moment, that amount is €9,000 for singles and €18,000 for married couples. In the new budget, both amounts would increase by €270. These are relatively minor changes, but ones that everyone working in Germany will notice.

In general, the new budget doesn’t stray too far from those of recent German governments. Angela Merkel’s government is sticking to the plan, and will take on no new debt in 2018. Such a debt-free budget is known in Germany as the "black zero", or Schwarze Null.

budgettaxscholz
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Learn French in Switzerland: A fully immersive experience

Hiking in the Swiss Alps, visiting local chocolate factories, wine-tastings, jazz festivals and car shows are not part of your typical language course. Unless, that is, it’s an Alpadia language course.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Extreme weather advisory as thunderstorms to hit southern Germany
  2. Berlin protests Russia's World Cup ban on German journalist
  3. 14 cars damaged in arson attack in wealthy Berlin neighbourhood
  4. Hamburg relegated after 55 seasons in the Bundesliga
  5. VW 'contests' report boss knew of diesel cheating risk
Advertisement

Discussion forum

16/05
Tax handling of relocation expenses
15/05
Tax return after working in France and Germany
15/05
How to get a court payment order (Mahnbescheid)
15/05
How to enter the American Consulate in Frankfurt
15/05
Bilingual kindergarten, primary or secondary schools in or around Heidelberg
15/05
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB) Thursday 17 May, in Stuttgart
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

10/04
Return from Russia - the long walk home.
06/04
2018 Short Film Series - Berlin
21/03
Web Services Development
View all notices
Advertisement