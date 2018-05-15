German GDP growth disappoints in first quarter of 2018

<p>Europe's powerhouse expanded by 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter between January and March, adjusting for price, seasonal and calendar effects, federal statistics authority Destatis said.</p><p>That was half the pace seen in the previous three months, and analysts surveyed by data company Factset had predicted growth of 0.4 percent.</p><p>Destatis highlighted "positive impulses" from the domestic economy, as firms increased investments in buildings and equipment and households slightly increased consumer spending.</p><p>But government outlays fell slightly for the first time in almost five years, slowing growth, while both imports and exports fell back over the quarter compared with October to December.</p><p>After an unexpectedly strong year for the 19-nation single currency area in 2017, Germany's weaker first-quarter growth follows a run of economic data suggesting a slowdown could be on the way for the eurozone.</p><p>Meanwhile, fears linger that the European Union could be headed for a trade showdown with US President Donald Trump.</p><p>"The German economy lost a lot of momentum in Q1," Oxford Economics analyst Oliver Rakau tweeted.</p><p>"Part of the weakness will be reversed as transitory factors fade, but we think there is more to it."</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.thelocal.de/20180111/german-economy-in-2017-grew-at-highest-rate-in-six-years&sa=U&ved=0ahUKEwiC5bThj4fbAhVGhqYKHVdhCvAQFggFMAA&client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:1767493976&usg=AOvVaw1awnXKaJPu2SnXV-jIrYPu">German economy in 2017 grew at highest rate in six years</a></strong></p>