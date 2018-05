The arsonists set fire to three cars in Kollwitzplatz, leading to a total of 14 cars either being gutted by flames or being damaged, Berlin police said in a statement.

Police believe the act of arson was intentional. They arrested two 26-year-old suspects but later released them due to a lack of evidence.

Authorities suspect that a political motive lay behind the arson, although no solid evidence has been found for a political crime, Tagesspiegel reports.

Left-wing activists have declared “chaos days” in the capital over the past four days due to a conflict with the authorities at an occupied building in the Friedrichshain district.

Kollwitzplatz is a synonym for gentrification in a district that once used to be the heart of the squatter movement but is now known for its chic restaurants and coffee shops.