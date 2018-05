Don’t throw away your umbrellas and rain gear just yet. While pleasant temperatures have been keeping much of Germany in a summer state of mind the past few weeks, this is expected to change starting Wednesday evening.

Just in time for Thursday’s celebrations of both Father's Day and Ascension Day, the German Weather Service (DWD) is calling for heavy rain, winds and hail across the country.

Am Donnerstag pünktlich zum Feiertag örtlich Unwettergefahr!

Hoch Quinlan schwächelt & Tiefs übernehmen das Kommando. Von Westen aufkommende kräftige Gewitter. Vor allem im Osten & Nordosten lokal schwere Gewitter mit heftigen Starkregen, Hagel & Sturmböen wahrscheinlich. /V pic.twitter.com/kJzJIIdlxc — DWD (@DWD_presse) May 8, 2018

To begin the national holiday of Himmelfahrt, scattered thunderstorms are expected to sweep across the country from the west, starting in the late hours of Wednesday evening.

People living in states like North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden-Württemberg can expect thunderstorms early in the day on Thursday, as well as slightly cooler temperatures reaching a high of between 15C and 23C, according to the DWD.

By late Thursday evening, heavy storms will move to the eastern areas of Germany, including Berlin and Hamburg. Photo: DWD

Eastern Germany will enjoy sun and temperatures reaching as high as 28C during the daytime hours, with a light breeze.

However, by nightfall, eastern residents can expect "high storm potential", said DWD, with heavy thunderstorms and even hail in the forecast.

In areas such as Berlin and Hamburg, up to three centimetres of hail is expected.

Despite the turbulent weather on Thursday, temperatures are predicted to rise back into the mid-20s again by Friday, with dry and sunny conditions expected in most areas throughout the weekend.