Body found after May 1st celebration in Berlin was local barkeeper

The Local
7 May 2018
09:57 CEST+02:00
Photo: DPA
Police have identified the young man who was found dead in a Berlin square after a May 1st street party as they continue to investigate the circumstances of his death, according to Bild.

Passersby discovered the body at around 2.40am on Wednesday morning in Kreuzberg’s Lausitzer Platz at the end of Myfest celebrations.

Police who arrived at the scene were able to establish that the body belonged to a 31-year-old man. They also announced at the time that he was hit by a truck right next to a church which dominates the centre of the square.

According to Bild, police have now announced that the body belonged to Kamil T., a 31-year-old barkeeper who worked in the Weekend club in Alexanderplatz.

Investigators are still trying to establish whether Kamil T. died due to the collision with the truck or whether he was already lifeless when the truck trolled over him.

The driver of the truck has not made contact with the police. Anyone who was in the vicinity of Lausitzer Platz early on the morning of May 2nd and who saw the truck hit Kamil T. is encouraged to contact the police on (030) 4664- 672800.

The discovery of Kamil T.’s body was the one blemish on the May 1st street parties, when Kreuzberg’s streets are turned into a large music festival.

Socialist demonstrations also traditionally take place in the neighbourhood, but police reported that the event was largely peaceful.

